0 County, city address Fulton employees set to lose jobs

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Fulton County and the new City of South Fulton called more than 50 public works employees into a meeting Wednesday morning, hoping to ease concerns about pending, abrupt job losses.

“This was the first time today that we were able to receive those dates (of pending action) and just further information to put us at ease,” said Mack Gentry, a transportation division employee.

On Monday, Channel 2 Action News reported on the “reduction in force” notices those employees received from the county last week.

The employees told Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr that their Nov. 4 terminations no longer came with a guarantee to transfer into the same positions with the City of South Fulton.

They also had not received guidance from Fulton County about job placement at the time.

Carr learned the two governments were in failing negotiations over a transition deal. City of South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards told Carr it boiled down to the city not being able to afford equipment from the county amid negotiations.

Edwards said the county changed its terms, making $1 million worth of equipment just one part of an unaffordable deal.

In turn, the city began the process to negotiate with a private contractor to handle public works.

A statement from Fulton County issued late Wednesday evening disputed Edwards' claims:

“In addition to the transition of employees, Fulton County has worked with the City to provide access to public works equipment used in transportation services, and has provided clear pricing throughout the process. Assets associated with transportation services are purchased with General Fund dollars collected countywide and are therefore not subject to the same rate structure provided by state law for Special Services District funded asset.”

Edwards said he hopes the city’s pending negotiation will include a promise from the contractor to utilize the county employees he wanted to hire all along.

Hours after the Monday interviews, the employees received notices to come to a Wednesday morning meeting, where city and county officials vowed to assist the employees amid another departmental transition to the new city.

“We told the truth as we know it today and we sent a strong signal to the employees that we are working closely with the City of South Fulton to come to the best solution with their best interests at heart,” said Fulton County COO Anna Roach.

“City building is not easy, and so everything that we do has never been done before,” added City of South Fulton manager Odie Donald. “I’m excited to see what they do next so we can get our marching orders to close this out.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Carr learned the Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted to extend the workers’ employment by 15 days and assist with job placement amid the ongoing transition talks. The employees would have to meet minimum qualifications of current, open jobs to be eligible, according to an email notice.

The City of South Fulton is set to meet on the matter next Tuesday.

“I’m leaving it in God’s hands that it’s gonna come out the right way,” said public works employee Julio Montaro.

