Councilman accused of spending $30K on international trips, fine dining with city-issued credit card

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point residents are raising concerns about Councilman Joshua Butler’s use of a city-issued credit card, which he allegedly used to spend nearly $30,000 on international travel over the past three years.

The expenditures, which include $3,000 on Uber rides and $3,000 on fine dining, have come under scrutiny as Butler campaigns for mayor.

His trips to the Dominican Republic, Colombia, South Africa, and South Korea were explained as part of the Sister Cities International initiative, a program East Point has not participated in for 17 years.

Butler stated that he never goes to places where he is not invited and represents the city during his travels.

“I can’t reconcile how these trips would benefit our community,” said voter Jeremy Taylor, who filed an open records request to review Butler’s credit card statements.

Mayor Deana Holiday-Ingraham confirmed that East Point’s membership with Sister Cities International expired long ago and that no new partnerships have been established.

Butler claimed he sought permission for his travel expenses from the interim city manager, who indicated that approval was not necessary as the funds were already budgeted.

Butler noted that his travel budget is $40,000 per year, and he has not exceeded this amount, emphasizing that he only travels with permission.

Despite the controversy, some voters expressed confidence in the current city manager’s ability to investigate the spending concerns.

