Peeping Tom looked in windows, followed Cobb County woman to her car performing lewd act, she says

By Michele Newell, WSB-TV Cobb County Bureau Chief
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman in Cobb County is living in fear after she said a man lurked around her home, peeped into her windows and followed her while performing a sex act.

Footage captured the man walking around the house, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

The suspect, identified as Christian Thomas, was arrested by Cobb County Police and faces charges including simple assault and a felony charge of peeping Tom.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that she didn’t feel safe. She said she now carries a knife for protection whenever she leaves her home.

“He’s approaching my vehicle as I’m parking, and he proceeds to do something pretty obscene things around my vehicle,” she said. “As I’m fearful, screaming for help with 911, he was enjoying that I was scared in my car.”

