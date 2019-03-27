0 Community gathers to honor local officer killed in line of duty

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family and friends are gathering to remember a police officer killed in an ambush attack.

Fulton County police Officer Terence Green, a 22-year veteran of the force, died 4 years ago but his family says they it is still waiting for justice.

His family says Wednesday's memorial event is all about making sure he is never forgotten.

We have a reporter and photographer at the service for updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Family and friends of Green gathered at Woods Memorial Baptist Church to celebrate his life, and to remember what an amazing officer he was.

Green, 48, was shot and killed 4 years ago as he and other officers responded to a shots-fired call in the Parks of Cedar Grove Subdivision.

Police say Amanuel Menghesha, a man with a long criminal history, ambushed Green, a father of four, killing him. He is facing the death penalty.

But Wednesday is not about Menghesha.

It is about not forgetting officer Green's death and remembering the sacrifice he made.

A member of the church told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that Green was a member of the church and helped the congregation with security.

"He was a wonderful, loving, spirited person and we loved him and so we're celebrating his life,” Sandra Singleton McDonald said.

Green was a 22-year veteran of the department.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.