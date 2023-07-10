City of South Fulton officials ‘anticipate’ Mayor Khalid Kamau’s return to service

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton released a statement on Sunday addressing Saturday’s arrest of Mayor Khalid Kamau and his status of service with the city.

Kamau was charged with criminal trespass and first-degree burglary after being seen walking on private property on Cascade Palmetto Highway on Saturday.

According to an incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, South Fulton police received reports of a trespasser at a home on Cascade Palmetto Highway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, the homeowner told them that he received a notification on his phone around 6:52 a.m. that someone had walked onto his property.

After getting dressed, the homeowner said in the report that he watched the unknown person walk up the driveway of his home toward his lake house.

Soon, the unknown person exited the lake house. The homeowner said in the report that he commanded the man to “stay put.”

TRENDING STORIES:

When police arrived, they identified the man as Kamau.

He was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he was later released on an $11,000 bond.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Larry Spruill was on scene at the jail when Kamau was released. He did not speak specifically to the events surrounding his arrest, but told us he would have comments at a later date.

The mayor has not been a stranger to controversy since being elected to office in 2021.

Earlier this year, Kamau accused the city of retaliation after an Easter Egg Hunt he sponsored was shut down. The city claimed the mayor and his team did not submit the proper paperwork and the event was, therefore, unsanctioned. He told Channel 2 Action News he followed the appropriate protocols.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In March, the South Fulton City Council filed a lawsuit against Kamau saying he violated the city charter by leaking confidential information to the public.

Because of Kamau’s arrest, it was unclear if the City of South Fulton Mayor Pro Tempore would assume office, however, the city released a statement on Sunday confirming Kamau would continue to serve as mayor.

“The City of South Fulton remains dedicated to serving its residents by providing a safe and prosperous community for all, even amidst recent allegations involving Mayor Khalid Kamau. We understand the concerns raised and want to assure our citizens that the city’s operations and commitment to transparent governance are unwavering.

Sharon D. Subadan, Interim City Manager, stated, “The City of South Fulton is focused on serving our community. We will continue to ensure that our operations are conducted with the highest standards.”

The mayor has returned home, and we anticipate his return to service for the city. We kindly request that you keep the mayor, council, and the entire city in your thoughts and prayers.”

IN RELATED NEWS:

South Fulton mayor arrested, charged with criminal trespass and first-degree burglary Mayor Khalid Kamau was taken into custody on Saturday, later being released from custody around 8 p.m. after receiving an $11,000 bond.

©2022 Cox Media Group