City of South Fulton to demolish music store to build new police headquarters

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton will be demolishing an old, defunct music store to use the space for a new police headquarters.

The Jackson Music Store will be destroyed at 2 p.m. Friday, according to city officials, so the lot it sits on can be transformed into the new, official City of South Fulton Police Department.

The department shuttered their old precinct due to safety concerns in July 2022. Since then, they’ve operated out of a temporary headquarters in Clayton County.

Once complete, the new facility is expected to open for operations in 2026 as the South Fulton Police Headquarters, officials said.

