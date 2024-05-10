Friday weather: Rain moving in for morning commute, isolated storms possible

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking another round of rain and isolated storms in parts of the metro area Friday morning, but the severe weather risk is low.

Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan says while the severe weather risk is low, there still a possibility for a strong thunderstorm south of Interstate 20.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

It will be a wet morning commute for parts of our area, but drier weather will quickly move in later today.

Ahead of Mother’s Day weekend, expect a breezy Friday afternoon before things cool down in north Georgia. By tomorrow morning, some areas will start with temperatures in the 40s.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Here’s what to know for Friday’s weather:

Next system is moving in for the morning commute with rain and isolated storms

The severe weather risk is low, but we can’t rule out a strong thunderstorm well south of I-20

Some areas of heavy rain, mainly south of I-20

Rain will be lighter and more scattered over the north metro

Showers and isolated storms will move out by the end of the morning commute

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2023 Cox Media Group