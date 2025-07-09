City of South Fulton constructing new fire department headquarters, public safety training complex

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton is making plans for a new headquarters for South Fulton Fire and Rescue that will also serve as a Public Safety Training Complex.

Following a unanimous vote by the South Fulton City Council, Catamount Constructors, Inc., along with Pieper O’Brien Herr Architects, has been awarded the contract to oversee the design and construction of the new complex.

The 51-acre complex is estimated to cost $58 million and will be located at 3000 Cascade Palmetto Highway.

The planned facility will feature a 50,000-square-foot administrative headquarters site, complete with an Emergency Operations Center and a 911 dispatch center.

The complex will also include logistics buildings, a specialized vehicle extraction training area, an auditorium, and a multi-use burn building.

Fire departments from neighboring areas will have access to the training complex.

