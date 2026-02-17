City of South Fulton closes visitors bureau, joins regional tourism organization

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton is dissolving its Convention and Visitors Bureau and “joining forces” with other cities south of Atlanta instead.

South Fulton Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs announced the change, saying that by joining forces with College Park, Fairburn, Hapeville, Union City and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s CVB, the city would come out stronger.

The change is expected to provide long term growth and greater economic impacts for South Fulton, according to Gumbs.

“We are stronger when we work together, rather than apart,” Gumbs said in a statement. “This strategic move allows us in South Fulton to work cohesively with our neighboring cities with a unified CVB structure. People don’t experience our cities in silos, and our tourism strategy shouldn’t operate that way either.”

The South Fulton City Council approved the move to dissolve the bureau and wind up its processes and obligations on Feb. 10.

In an accompanying statement with Gumbs’ formal announcement, the mayor said by uniting with the ATL Airport District’s CVB, the City of South Fulton would be helping to create a stronger and more unified marketing effort for southside Atlanta metro communities.

