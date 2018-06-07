  • City of South Fulton's law enforcement arm entirely led by African American women

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - One Atlanta city is shattering a major glass ceiling for both women and minorities. 

    Channel 2 Action News has learned that South Fulton is the first city in American history where every criminal justice department head is an African American woman. 

    photo by Reginald Duncan taken for "The Atlanta Voice" this week has made waves on the internet. The powerful image shows eight women staring unbroken at the camera inside a courtroom at the City of South Fulton's municipal court. 

    Six of those women hold the highest positions in the city's law enforcement arm: Chief of Police Sheila Rogers, Chief Judge Tiffany Carter Sellers, Court Administrator Lakesiya L. Cofield, Clerk of Court Ramona Howard, Solicitor LaDawn Jones and Public Defender Viveca Powell. 

    The newly incorporated city's police force and municipal court just began operation in March 2018. 

