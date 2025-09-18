Car drives into front of Marco’s Pizza in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A car drove into the front of a Marco’s Pizza restaurant in South Fulton on Wednesday afternoon.

Photos and videos shared with Channel 2 Action News show a black SUV about halfway into the building.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened on Bells Ferry Road off Fulton Industrial Blvd.

The restaurant is located in a building with several other businesses, including a barber shop.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police and fire officials have not commented on what led up to the crash.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group