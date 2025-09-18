Car drives into front of Marco’s Pizza in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A car drove into the front of a Marco’s Pizza restaurant in South Fulton on Wednesday afternoon.
Photos and videos shared with Channel 2 Action News show a black SUV about halfway into the building.
The crash happened on Bells Ferry Road off Fulton Industrial Blvd.
The restaurant is located in a building with several other businesses, including a barber shop.
Police and fire officials have not commented on what led up to the crash.
It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.
