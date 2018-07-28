Broken water main causes widespread water outage in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. - A widespread water outage is affecting homes and businesses in East Point.
Channel 2 Action News confirmed crews are at the scene of a 16-inch water main break at North Clark Drive and Kimmeridge Drive.
The city said they are planning to deploy emergency water tanks to neighborhood.
We'll have the latest on the outage on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM starting at 6 a.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}