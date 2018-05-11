Blighted East Point property next to school causing new concerns for neighbors

A group of East Point buildings that have been vacant for years are causing new concerns for neighbors.
What was once the Washington Carver Homes property is now aging and decrepit. There's a new fence around the complex, but vagrants are still breaking in, neighbors told Channel 2’s Carl Willis.
The biggest problem? The property is right next to Kipp South Fulton Academy.
"Homeless people in and out, in and out, doing drugs, having intercourse," a neighbor said. "And I get concerned because my nephews go to Kipp."
