Atlanta nonprofit attempting to break world record for longest kickball game

FAIRBURN, Ga. — An Atlanta nonprofit is working towards breaking another Guinness World Record - this time with the world’s longest kickball game.

Men Opposing Sex Trafficking (MOST) is attempting to break the 51-hour mark for the world’s longest kickball game at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn.

Thirteen women and 27 men suited up to make a total group of 40 competitors.

The current record of 51 hours was set in 2011 by students in Parma, Ohio.

To be certified by the Guinness Book of World Records, the game can be played with a maximum of 26 players on each team, with 10 defenders on the field at one time.

MOST will have 20 players on each team. Players will play short shifts during the day and longer shifts throughout the night to allow for sleeping.

MOST previously broke the world record for longest softball game at 121 hours in Sept. 2024, and longest basketball game at 121 hours in March 2025.

The game began on Friday at 8 a.m.

There is a live stream of the game on the MOST website.

