Armed robbery suspect carjacks someone in East Point before dying after police chase

EAST POINT, Ga. — A suspect died after crashing a car he stole and starting a police chase on Sunday.

East Point police say they were tracking the man, whose identity has not been released, because he was wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault in Atlanta.

They spotted the man spending a few minutes at a food mart at Bayard Plaza.

When he came out of the store, police tried to arrest him but he ran off and carjacked two people by pushing them out of the way.

He sped off, but police say he lost control along Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive and hit a power pole near Harris Street.

Police say he hopped out of the crashed car, and ran off.

Investigators say he pulled out a gun and shot himself.

He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

