Levi's Call: 2-year-old abducted at gunpoint in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County police are searching for a man who abducted a 2-year-old boy today.
According to police, 2-year-old Sean McGay was taken at gunpoint by 36-year-old father, Sidney Hepburn, in Fulton County.
Hepburn was at Economy Inn around 12:30 p.m. when he got into a fight with McGay's mother. Police said Hepburn hit McGay's mother, grabbed a gun and pointed it at her. He then took the boy.
Later in the day, police said Hepburn told McGay's mother that "someone would die today"
Hepburn was last seen in a 2018 silver Nissan sedan with a Virginia license plate #UYK9068.
McGay was last seen wearing a red shirt, black jacket, gray sweatpants and brown boots. Hepburn is about 5 feet 6 inches, 135 pounds and has braided hair.
Police do not know which direction Hepburn is traveling.
