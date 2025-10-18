4 children kidnapped by mother in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are searching for a non-custodial mom who they say kidnapped her four children on Saturday morning.
Police say Vanessa Carr was in Welcome Park at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday for a supervised visit with her four children.
But officers say she fled in an unknown car with the children.
The children are:
- Jaxon Harrell, 9 - last seen in gray shorts and a brown hoodie
- Genesis Carr, 4 - last seen in a pink dress
- Jahdim Carr, 2 - last seen in a white T-shirt and blue jeans
- Vincent Carr, 11 months - last seen in a gray and blue jumpsuit
Vanessa Carr was last seen in a burgundy sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Police say all available units are searching for Carr and the children.
