4 children kidnapped by mother in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are searching for a non-custodial mom who they say kidnapped her four children on Saturday morning.

Police say Vanessa Carr was in Welcome Park at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday for a supervised visit with her four children.

But officers say she fled in an unknown car with the children.

The children are:

Jaxon Harrell, 9 - last seen in gray shorts and a brown hoodie

Genesis Carr, 4 - last seen in a pink dress

Jahdim Carr, 2 - last seen in a white T-shirt and blue jeans

Vincent Carr, 11 months - last seen in a gray and blue jumpsuit

Vanessa Carr was last seen in a burgundy sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police say all available units are searching for Carr and the children.

