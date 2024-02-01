19 people arrested at South Fulton home known for being ‘party house’

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Authorities responded to a shots fired call and found 19 people inside a home on Orly Terrace in the city of South Fulton on Thursday.

The identities of the people have not been released.

Channel 2 Action News cameras were on the scene when officers began placing people in handcuffs outside of the South Fulton home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I walked out and saw all of this, and I was like let me wait and see what’s going on,” one neighbor told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

According to the investigation, officers received reports of shots fired in the backyard of the home.

Police said that the home at the center of the investigation has been known to cause problems in the neighborhood.

“We’ve had multiple complaints about this house being a party house with teenagers being involved so when we got here there were about 19 people inside of the home that have all been detained. It is an ongoing investigation to determine more information about what happened here,” Lt. Ebony Bullock with the City of South Fulton Police Department said.

TRENDING STORIES:

“[It’s] definitely been a nuisance to our neighborhood and our way of life,” one neighbor added.

Authorities have not provided information regarding the investigation or what charges, if any, the detained people will face.

Neighbors told Washington they’ve seen enough and hope all of the activity finally comes to an end.

“New Year’s Eve they had a party. 60 to 70 cars out here, doughnuts in the middle of the street. Again, just terrorizing the neighborhood. This is a quiet neighborhood, and we want to keep it that way,” one neighbor said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta city’s water tank cracks open, spilling out thousands of gallons of water

©2023 Cox Media Group