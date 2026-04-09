17-year-old killed in shooting; mother waits for answers

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A mother wants to know who killed her 17-year-old son.

She says the Tucker High School student went to visit relatives in the city of South Fulton two months ago.

Jeremiah Gibson was found shot to death on Marsham Drive on Valentine’s Day.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones is looking into the family’s connection to a high profile murder of a teenager in Florida more than a decade ago, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

His mother says officers are investigating, but so far have not been able to solve the case.

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