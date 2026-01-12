16-year-old charged with murder of Fulton County man

PALMETTO, Ga. — A teenage boy is now facing murder charges after a shooting in Palmetto on Saturday.

Palmetto police say they were called to Cascade Palmetto Highway around 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

When they arrived, they found Jamari Brown, 21, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Detectives say they arrested a 16-year-old and have charged him with murder, aggravated assault and burglary.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

The teenage suspect’s name is not being released at this time.

