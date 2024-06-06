16 people arrested after undercover prostitution sting in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — More than a dozen people are in jail after South Fulton police officers conducted an undercover prostitution sting Friday afternoon.
Police say they were trying to battle prostitution and human trafficking in the Fulton Industrial Boulevard area.
They say that over a period of a few hours on Friday, they made 16 arrests related to prostitution.
The arrests include:
- Joseph Claiborne, 39, of Atlanta, charged with pandering, possession of marijuana less than an ounce
- Saul Perez, 28, of Riverdale, charged with pandering
- Muhammad Al-Junaidi, 53, of Marietta, charged with solicitation of prostitution, no registration
- Rafael Burns, 29, of McDonough, charged with pandering
- Jose Rivera, 20, of Austell, charged with pandering
- Ari Wynn, 18, of Hiram, charged with pandering
- Wilfred Amatey, 27, of Austell, charged with pandering
- Antonio Lindsay, 48, of Miami Gardens, FL, charged with pandering
- Robert Summers, 79, of Villa Rica, charged with solicitation of prostitution
- Jartavius Johnson,26, of Atlanta, charged with solicitation of prostitution
- Alejandro Cuadrado, 62, of Austell, charged with solicitation of prostitution
- Wilmer Diaz-Zavala, 34, of Austell, charged with pandering
- Marvin Aguilar-Rodas, 20, of Mableton, charged with pandering
- Jalil Ali, 31, of Stone Mountain, charged with pandering
- Julian Jackson, 23, of Madison, MS, charged with pandering
“The Fulton Industrial corridor has been plagued with prostitution and illicit activity for decades. The South Fulton Police Department is committed to changing this culture and providing the businesses and residents with a thriving industrial community, this detail is the first of many to help achieve this goal”, said Police Chief Keith Meadows.
All 16 suspects were taken to the East Point Jail.
