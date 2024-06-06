16 people arrested after undercover prostitution sting in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — More than a dozen people are in jail after South Fulton police officers conducted an undercover prostitution sting Friday afternoon.

Police say they were trying to battle prostitution and human trafficking in the Fulton Industrial Boulevard area.

They say that over a period of a few hours on Friday, they made 16 arrests related to prostitution.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The arrests include:

Joseph Claiborne, 39, of Atlanta, charged with pandering, possession of marijuana less than an ounce

Saul Perez, 28, of Riverdale, charged with pandering

Muhammad Al-Junaidi, 53, of Marietta, charged with solicitation of prostitution, no registration

Rafael Burns, 29, of McDonough, charged with pandering

Jose Rivera, 20, of Austell, charged with pandering

Ari Wynn, 18, of Hiram, charged with pandering

Wilfred Amatey, 27, of Austell, charged with pandering

Antonio Lindsay, 48, of Miami Gardens, FL, charged with pandering

Robert Summers, 79, of Villa Rica, charged with solicitation of prostitution

Jartavius Johnson,26, of Atlanta, charged with solicitation of prostitution

Alejandro Cuadrado, 62, of Austell, charged with solicitation of prostitution

Wilmer Diaz-Zavala, 34, of Austell, charged with pandering

Marvin Aguilar-Rodas, 20, of Mableton, charged with pandering

Jalil Ali, 31, of Stone Mountain, charged with pandering

Julian Jackson, 23, of Madison, MS, charged with pandering

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“The Fulton Industrial corridor has been plagued with prostitution and illicit activity for decades. The South Fulton Police Department is committed to changing this culture and providing the businesses and residents with a thriving industrial community, this detail is the first of many to help achieve this goal”, said Police Chief Keith Meadows.

All 16 suspects were taken to the East Point Jail.

Three injured when DJ opens fire inside southwest Atlanta nightclub Three people are recovering from injuries after they were shot while at a nightclub in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning.

©2021 Cox Media Group