10 firefighters honored for lifesaving actions in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Firefighters from the City of South Fulton Fire Rescue Department saved the lives of two residents experiencing cardiac arrest in separate incidents, showcasing the importance of their training and EMS services.

In the first incident, South Fulton firefighters, in collaboration with Grady Emergency Medical Services, successfully revived an unresponsive patient through CPR, stabilizing them for further medical care.

During a second emergency, firefighters responded to a cardiac arrest case where bystanders had initially revived the patient.

Upon the patient’s second cardiac arrest, firefighters performed CPR during transport to the hospital, where the patient received a life-saving catheterization procedure.

Fire Chief Chad Jones said that these incidents were “a testament to the professionalism, dedication, and training of our firefighters and EMS partners.”

For their efforts, the following firefighters received the Life Save Shield Award:

Captain Ray Cook Jr.

Sergeant Susana Perez

Firefighter Mason Bray

Firefighter Leander Lynn

Firefighter Taylor Williams

Captain Bryant Hoyle

Sergeant Sterling Hill

Firefighter Ruben Mora

Firefighter Justice Augmon

Firefighter Ceaunte Zachery

“The successful outcomes in these cases highlight their advanced training, compassion and dedication,” Dr. Cedric Alexander, Interim Public Safety Managing Director, said.

The City of South Fulton Fire Rescue Department encourages residents to learn CPR, as early intervention by bystanders can significantly increase a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

“These incidents are a powerful reminder that every second matters when lives are on the line,” City Manager Sharon D. Subadan said. “I am deeply proud of our firefighters for their swift action, expertise, and teamwork.”

During 2024, the department responded to 16,891 EMS calls, which accounted for 74% of their service calls, underscoring the critical role of EMS in the community.

The City of South Fulton Fire Rescue Department currently operates three EMS rescue vehicles, which are integral to maintaining efficient response times and delivering timely life-saving care.

Channel 2 Action News reported previously on plans are underway for a new Fire Rescue Headquarters and Public Safety Training Complex, which will include advanced facilities such as an Emergency Operations Center and a 911 call center.

