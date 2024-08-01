1 killed, 3 injured in South Fulton gas station shooting, 2 suspects arrested

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police have arrested two suspects after a shooting at a gas station on Tuesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened at the Shell gas station at the intersection of Old National Highway and Jonesboro Road.

Close to a dozen police vehicles were at the scene at the time and the area near the gas pumps was closed off with police crime tape.

A car with visible bullet holes was parked in front of the gas station near the pumps.

According to South Fulton Police, one person was killed in the shooting and another three were injured.

Police arrested Keylan Ryals and Cayden Finley in connection with the shooting.

The investigation remains active and open.

