Son of GA Army Reservist killed in Jordan throws ceremonial first pitch

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It was an emotional honor this Memorial Day at Truist Park.

The son of one of the three Georgia Army Reservists killed in Jordan in January, got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

To say the past 4 months have been trying for the family of Staff Sgt. William Rivers would only touch the surface.

“We, we’re surviving. Doing the best as we can,” said widow Darlene Rivers.

But this Memorial Day, the normally private family put on a brave face when they were invited to be honored before the Braves game.

“I just wanted to entertain my son he was so excited to throw the ball out, so I just went with it,” said Darlene.

“Overall, I’m just excited,” said William Rivers Jr.

Staff Sgt. Will Rivers of Carrollton was killed in a drone strike in Jordan in January, along with Sgt. Kennedy Sanders and Sgt. Breonna Moffett. All three were based at Fort Moore outside of Columbus, Georgia.

For the Rivers family, a night out at the ballpark was a regular occurrence.

“We always came to the Braves games always. He would always come and watch the Braves game when Philly played,” said Darlene.

And they know if he was here to see his 14-year-old namesake throw out the first pitch he would be beside himself.

“He would be filming right now,” said William Jr.

“He would be so proud and happy,” said Darlene.

They smile at the memories. And on this Memorial Day, they continue to heal.

Without their son and father, their hearts are forever broken.

“We’re going to be holding back tears,” said Darlene. “It’s overwhelming. We are grateful that everybody has reached out and comforted us and put their arms around us more than I ever could imagine. We appreciate it.”

