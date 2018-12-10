0 Snow, ice, downed trees cover areas in north Georgia

Areas in north Georgia are having to deal with a trio of troubles Monday morning: Snow, ice and downed trees after winter weather moved through the area this weekend.

Channel 2 Action News has been tracking the weather system for more than a week as it developed, and eventually moved into Georgia.

We have multiple reporters and photographer across north Georgia bringing you LIVE conditions on the ground, for Channel 2 Action News This Morning

Much of northeast Georgia was in a Winter Storm Warning, where some areas received several inches of snow. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan recorded an isolated area in Rabun County with nearly 8 inches of snow.

Several school districts canceled school on Monday due to the weather,

Most of metro Atlanta saw a cold, wet rain but ice was reported in some areas in the north.

But the real problem was the combination of gusty wind and soggy ground and ice. Hundreds of trees fell across the state Sunday, blocking roads and knocking out power to thousands. At one point Sunday, more than 15,000 people were left in the dark.

As of 5:45 a.m., there were more than 2,000 people without power in Georgia.

For this morning, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there's a mix and snow showers over the north Georgia mountains and mainly some rain showers in the metro.

Watching mix and snow showers over the north Georgia mountains... and some mainly rain showers around the metro.



I'm updating the forecast with @KarenMintonWSB starting at 4am on Channel 2. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/gw9EiwDvmA — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 10, 2018

