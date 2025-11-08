SNAP benefit recipients in limbo amid Supreme Court review: ‘It makes you want to cry’

ATLANTA — The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the release of SNAP benefits, leaving many recipients in Georgia and across the nation in uncertainty.

This decision comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a memo to fund SNAP benefits following a court order, only for the Supreme Court to intervene and halt the process.

“To live in limbo is depressing. It makes you want to cry,” said Cheeka Scarbrough, a senior citizen and SNAP recipient, told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

For weeks, SNAP recipients say they have felt like a political football as funds on EBT cards have run out, causing anxiety and hardship.

Scarbrough, one of the more than 200,000 seniors receiving SNAP benefits, expressed her frustration with the ongoing situation. She struggles, living on a fixed income.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat, addressed the Senate Friday, urging his colleagues to reach a compromise on healthcare funding to end the government shutdown.

“And give people a little bit of hope. Give those 22 million Americans hope. Give those 44 million who need SNAP some hope,” he said.

Despite the temporary hope provided by the USDA’s memo, the Supreme Court’s decision has put the distribution of funds on hold once again.

“You don’t know what’s gonna happen. And you hope for the best,” Scarbrough said.

It’s been a very fluid situation. The Georgia Department of Human Services was working with their vendor to establish a timeline for when SNAP beneficiaries in Georgia would receive their funds, but this is now again on hold.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group