Kennesaw church handing out food to families who lost SNAP benefits

KENNESAW, Ga. — Families in Cobb County who are missing their SNAP benefits can get food from a local church on Saturday morning.

Kennesaw Methodist Church is distributing food to individuals missing their SNAP benefits on Saturday, Nov. 8, starting at 10 a.m. at 1801 Ben King Road in Kennesaw.

The food distribution event is organized to assist those who are currently without their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Church members say they will offer food supplies to the community until supplies last.

