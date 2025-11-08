14th victim found as crews continue to sort through wreckage of crash UPS cargo jet in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, took to social media on Friday evening to announce a 14th person who has died after a UPS cargo plane crashed as it was taking off at that city’s airport on Tuesday.

“We pray for each of the victim’s families, and pray that no additional victims are lost as our first responders continue to search and seek answers that we are looking for,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, focusing on the MD-11 model plane that recently underwent extensive maintenance.

New drone footage reveals the vast scale of the damage, with a half-mile-long area burned in the explosion.

“About 37 seconds after calling for takeoff thrust, a repeating bell was heard,” said Todd Inman, an NTSB board member. “During this time, the crew engaged in efforts to try to control the aircraft before the crash.”

Investigators are extracting evidence from the charred flight data and cockpit voice recorders.

FAA records from September show the plane had major maintenance issues, including a crack in a fuel tank, which was reportedly corrected.

“It’s going to be a lot of information, so it’s going to take a long time to go through and sort through everything that was done,” Inman said.

The plane was about 100 feet off the ground, traveling at 210 miles per hour, when it crashed.

Dash-cam video shows the 34-year-old plane’s right engine still intact, while the other two engines are gone.

The bulk of the left engine pylon was still attached to the left engine when it separated from the wing, according to Inman.

Among those killed were Lou Fedon and his three-year-old granddaughter Kimberly Asa, who were visiting a scrapyard near the airport.

Crews continue searching through the debris to find any additional victims.

