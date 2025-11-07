Fulton County giving organizations $500,000 for food assistance programs

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than 146,000 Fulton County residents are missing their federally-funded SNAP benefits and turning to local food banks for help.

But many food banks and organizations tell Channel 2 Action News that they are seeing more and more families, and are feeling the pressure.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts announced on Friday that nine organizations will receive a total of $500,000 to assist in providing for those families.

Those organizations include:

Letters were sent out on Friday to all of the organizations, letting them know about the award and that they would receive funding as soon as possible.

“While there is uncertainty in Washington, we are taking action here in Fulton County. Funding is on the way to our nonprofit partners to continue providing meals to the community with no gaps in service. If the shutdown continues, we will consider additional funding this month,” Pitts said in a statement.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said on Friday that it is working to make sure SNAP recipients get their benefits paid in full to comply with a federal judge’s order.

RELATED STORIES:

A copy of Fulton County’s SNAP response plan shared with Channel 2 Action News details that priority was given to “high-capacity food distribution, mobile pantry programs and culturally responsive food services.”

The organizations will also be required to report on how many households were served and their geographic reach, so county leaders can ensure equitable distribution across Fulton County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group