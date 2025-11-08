More SNAP distributions happening today all over the metro

ATLANTA — Food banks and churches across metro Atlanta are donating food to families who lost their SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

Those families have several opportunities on Saturday to collect food items from those organizations.

Elizabeth Baptist Church in Atlanta is stepping up to support those affected by the government shutdown, which has paused SNAP benefits and other federal assistance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Operation Uplift, led by Pastor Bishop Craig L. Oliver Sr., is distributing 1,000 boxes of food to feed over 5,000 people across four locations today.

The sites include Atlanta at 4245 Cascade Rd SW, Marietta at 1521 Hurt Rd SW, Douglasville at 2990 Bright Star Rd and Smyrna at 2581 Spring Rd. Doors at every location opens at 12p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The food distribution is a collaborative effort between Elizabeth Baptist Church’s nonprofit arm, EBC Cares, and World Vision.

Bishop Oliver Sr. says over 15,000 pounds of food are being distributed at the church’s main campus at 4245 Cascade Rd in Atlanta, as well as the other sites.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group