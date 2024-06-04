Small earthquake shakes parts of North Georgia Monday night

If you were near the Georgia/Tennessee board Monday night, you may have felt a little rumble.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.2 magnitude quake happened shortly before 9 p.m. just west of Dalton.

The Geological Survey says if you felt anything at all, it would be “a subtle gentle shake or two that is easier to feel if you’re still and sitting down.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“Georgia’s northwest counties, South Carolina border counties, and central and west central Georgia counties are most at risk” of having an earthquake, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency said. “Approximately 15 percent of the world’s earthquakes are scattered over areas like Georgia that lack clearly defined active faults.”

More than three dozen earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or greater have occurred in Georgia since 1974, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The largest ever recorded in Georgia happened in 1916. It was a 4.1 magnitude quake about 30 miles from Atlanta. The 2022 quake, in Metter, was a 3.9.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he is ready for water crisis to be over

©2024 Cox Media Group