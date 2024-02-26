‘Sing it like this’: Keyshia Cole surprises students on stage at Ron Clark Academy

ATLANTA — Middle-schoolers at the Ron Clark Academy were in for quite a surprise when R&B artist Keyshia Cole popped up on them.

On Sunday, Ron Clark of Ron Clark Academy posted a video on his Instagram page of the moment when the singer surprised the students while they were on stage.

The video begins with one of the students singing Cole’s 2005 hit song ‘Love’.

As the student is in the middle of singing, Ron Clark playfully grabs the mic and asks for the music to be cut.

“You’re not doing it right...cut the music. I want more depth, more heart, more soul, I want more Keyshia Cole. Sing it like this,” said Clark.

That’s when the R&B singer started singing at the top of the stairs.

Screams and cheers of excitement could be heard in the background as Cole made her way down to the crowd of students.

The singer and the students sang ‘Love’ together on stage.

Ron Clark Academy is a highly acclaimed, nonprofit middle school that began in March 2007 in Southeast Atlanta.

Clark, the founder and Mathematics teacher at RCA, has been called “America’s Educator.” In the year 2000, he was named Disney’s American Teacher of the Year.

To see the “moment Keyshia Cole shocked” RCA students, the video is pinned to Ron Clark and Ron Clark Academy’s Instagram pages, here.

