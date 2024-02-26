Famous Atlanta rapper visits Popeyes, gifts employees $100 each

ATLANTA — Popeyes employees got quite the surprise this week after a surprise visitor came through the drive-thru of the Roswell Road location.

Rapper Lil Baby came through the Popeyes drive-thru and gifted each employee working inside with $100.

In a Facebook post, one of the employees posted photos and said Lil Baby “blessed the whole store.”

The employees posed with their surprise cash and also snapped a photo of the famous rapper.

