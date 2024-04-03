Siblings who own Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A among richest people in the world, Forbes says

ATLANTA — Forbes has released its annual list of the top 200 richest people in the world and three siblings from an iconic Atlanta family are being recognized.

The Cathy family, including Bubba, Dan and Trudy each own an $11.2 billion portion of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, according to Forbes.

Forbes lists the siblings in a three-way tie for the No. 180th richest person in the world.

The siblings’ father, S. Truett Cathy founded Chick-fil-A in 1946 at the Dwarf House in Hapeville. Truett died in 2014, leaving his business to his children.

As of 2024, there are more than 3,000 Chick-fil-A restaurants across 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. There are more than 250 Chick-fil-A locations in Georgia alone.

