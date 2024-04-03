Tornado Watch extended to include much of metro Atlanta until Wednesday morning

ATLANTA — A Tornado Watch has been extended to much of metro Atlanta and issued for parts of west Georgia.

The watch will last until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has extended the Tornado Watch to include the following counties:

Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fayette, Fulton, Henry, Coweta, Meriwether, Pike counties.

In addition to the remaining areas including Douglas, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, Whitfield, and Troup counties.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking strong to severe storms as they move through our area.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says much of metro Atlanta is at risk for strong storms and even strong tornadoes.

“The threat for tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail will continue into the night.”

Severe Weather Team 2 is going over the threats and when you can expect storms in your neighborhood, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Here is what to know for Tuesday night:

Tornado Watch issued until 3 a.m. Wednesday

Damaging wind gusts capable of bringing down trees and power lines along with potential for large hail

Windy and much cooler Wednesday with just some lingering showers

