  • Showers, storms could make a wet Back 2 School start for students

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - If your child is heading Back 2 School today, make sure they have an umbrella handy. If you don't, you'll still want to pack one, too.

    We're going to see more rain and possible storms today beginning this morning and possibly this afternoon. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that areas in south metro Atlanta could see showers this morning. 

    The chance for rain and storms sticks around for the next couple of days, which means the ride home from school could be wet for some.

