ATLANTA - If your child is heading Back 2 School today, make sure they have an umbrella handy. If you don't, you'll still want to pack one, too.
We're going to see more rain and possible storms today beginning this morning and possibly this afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that areas in south metro Atlanta could see showers this morning.
We're using the most advanced weather technology to pinpoint the areas that could see the most showers
The chance for rain and storms sticks around for the next couple of days, which means the ride home from school could be wet for some.
Tracking scattered showers and storms the next couple of days -- that means the ride home from school could be wet for some!
I'll take you through the hour by hour rain timeline
