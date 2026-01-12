Short-term rental owners look to cash in on World Cup in Atlanta - if they are allowed to

In six months, the world will descend on Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World cup.

Projections say it will bring more than $1 billion to the metro area. That has many homeowners hoping they can cash in if they are allowed to.

“So as soon as you walk in, I want you to feel like a home away from home,” said Andrew Jean-Baptiste.

He hopes his rental home will become a base of operations for world travelers and a place for him to make money.

“Changed our rates across the board on all the properties.”

Jean-Baptiste says he’s doubled his normal price to over $400 a night.

Other short-term rentals are going for $1,350, even $5,000.

And those prices shouldn’t be a surprise. As a recent study by Airbnb suggests, those renting out their homes stand to make, on average, $3,700.

“And we’re hoping to capitalize on that opportunity,” Jean-Baptiste said.

But of course that’s if you can cash in. New rules have emerged to restrict short-term rentals in the wake of parties and problems.

“I think folks that haven’t traditionally done the short-term rentals, I think, are kind of looking at it, looking at the possibilities,” said Sherry Jackman with the Decatur Tourism Bureau.

Each city and county will have slightly different rules.

Jackson says Decatur leaders have kept things simple: A registration system that also requires a safety inspection.

“We want to make it so that any guest who comes to visit us in the city of Decatur and stays short term is going to be safe in their accommodations,” she said.

Other counties like Fayette are promoting the so-called master’s rule, where folks can rent out their home tax-free for two weeks.

For Jean-Baptiste, he’s hoping to seize the opportunity to host the world.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to actually make some money,” he said.

