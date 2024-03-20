Sherriff’s office searching for answers after Carroll County woman’s mysterious disappearance

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — No one has seen or heard from 46-year-old Samantha Tolbert since Feb. 25.

That was the last time the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office could confirm she spoke with her daughter.

“We’re scared, and we just want her found,” said Pamela Seals, Samantha’s friend.

Seals said that Samantha was funny with a heart of gold, someone who loved the community she lived in.

“She was funny, she was just one of a kind,” Seals said.

Now, her friend has been missing for more than three weeks and she worries that something may have happened to her.

“With every day that passes, we need to realize that there could be something more sinister to this,” said Ashley Hulsey, Carroll County Sheriff public information officer.

The department and city did not realize Samantha was missing until Mar. 7, when they responded to the suicide of Samantha’s ex-husband, Jerrimie Tolbert.

“They (investigators) learned that he had an ex-wife that had not been heard from or seen in the past couple of weeks. And that kind of piqued our interest,” Hulsey said. “We are not having any phone activity from her, she’s not driving a vehicle, we actually have a vehicle impounded and we are not seeing any banking activity.”

The sheriff’s office did find a truck in Samantha’s name on Jerrimie’s property.

Court records show Jerrimie and Samantha’s relationship had a history of domestic violence claims.

Channel 2 Action News asked if the authorities thought Jerrimie could have played a role in Samantha’s disappearance.

“He would have been someone we would want to talk to about her disappearance. But unfortunately, we are unable to ask those questions,” Hulsey said. “At this point, we don’t know, but we are not ruling it out.”

Hulsey says the case is challenging because the last known contact was a phone call, and they do not know where to start retracing the missing woman’s steps.

Hulsey is asking for anyone with information to contact the Carroll County sheriff’s office.

“Maybe you saw something you thought was insignificant but maybe not thinking back, maybe it’s something that could break this case wide open,” she said. “There is no lead so small, that we will not follow it to bring Sam home.”

