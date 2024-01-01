Sheriff warns mourners not to contribute to fake GoFundMe for fallen officer

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral arrangements are in progress for the Spalding County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. last week.

Sgt. Marc McIntyre died Friday after he was shot in the head when a man opened fire on him and another deputy during a domestic disturbance call.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Monday, where there are plans to put together a special bank account to help his family with funeral expenses.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix warned people against donating money to any fake GoFundMe accounts.

On Monday, the community was still in shock over McIntyre’s death. Deputies said Todd Harper, 57, opened fire on two deputies as they responded to Harper’s Deason Street home. One bullet hit shift supervisor McIntyre in the head. He died hours later.

Harper was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff. Neighbors said he suffered from mental health issues.

This weekend community members lit candles, laid down flowers and gathered at the sheriff’s office in remembrance of McIntyre.

“This supervisor was one of those guys who, every time you saw him, would smile. Would call your name from across the parking lot. He was a deputy who definitely led by example,” McIntyre said.

Dix said Monday that the sheriff’s office will establish a bank account for McIntyre’s family and his fiance which will be set up sometime this week.

