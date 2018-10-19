ATLANTA - Friday started off with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, but we’ll warm up throughout the day.
“The big weather story is the fact that in 48 hours, we’ll be waking up to the coldest temperatures we’ve felt since April,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.
Walls said she’s expecting widespread 40s in metro Atlanta and near-freezing temperatures in the mountains Sunday and Monday morning.
“Saturday’s cold front will trigger widespread light showers,” Walls said. “It looks like showers will begin in our northernmost communities in the morning, then spread into the Metro midday, and progress southward in the afternoon.”
A cold front Saturday will trigger showers across N GA, starting in our northern communities pushing southward but it won't be a washout. Lightning will be limited. I'm not concerned about strong/severe weather. Behind the front, MUCH COOLER & breezy Sun. pic.twitter.com/GmBDH6IYlX— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) October 19, 2018
Behind the front, the breeze will begin to pick up in the afternoon and evening continuing into Sunday.
“Sunday and Monday, high temperatures will only run in the mid-60s,” Walls said.
