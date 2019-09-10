Severe storms down trees, dump hail across parts of metro

ATLANTA - Popup storms are moving through the metro dumping pea size hail, heavy rain, lightning and winds.
There is currently a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties until 5:45 p.m.
The current temperature is around 96 degrees across the metro.
Hail on 285/400 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/MRX0gJTPaA— Ash (@LoversAntiquity) September 10, 2019
Channel 2 Action News viewers have sent in pictures of downed trees and hail across parts of the metro from the strong popup storms.
We're using the area's most powerful radar to track when these storms could impact your neighborhood RIGHT NOW on Channel 2 Action News.
@wsbtv tree down in the neighborhood pic.twitter.com/7lrIIdntOa— dawson miller (@usdrifter3) September 10, 2019
Thare is a van in thare someware pic.twitter.com/lmzA0XlqOi— dawson miller (@usdrifter3) September 10, 2019
The wind is whipping here in Marietta and we just heard a loud pop of lightning. Be careful getting home! pic.twitter.com/WCu4CMzkj1— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) September 10, 2019
