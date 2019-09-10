  • Severe storms down trees, dump hail across parts of metro

    ATLANTA - Popup storms are moving through the metro dumping pea size hail, heavy rain, lightning and winds. 

    There is currently a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties until 5:45 p.m.

    The current temperature is around 96 degrees across the metro. 

    Channel 2 Action News viewers have sent in pictures of downed trees and hail across parts of the metro from the strong popup storms. 

