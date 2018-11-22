COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A serious crash shut down I-85 southbound in Coweta County Thursday.
The single-vehicle crash happened just before 12 p.m. near the Palmetto/Tyrone exit.
Three people were injured and taken to the hospital.
Channel 2's Nicole Carr drove by the scene as a Life Flight helicopter landed on the interstate.
Driving along 85 in Coweta and Life Flight landed in front of us. Southbound lanes are shut down @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/bjgmx0uOdg— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) November 22, 2018
The crash has cleared and all lanes have reopened but delays remain in the area.
The backup from that accident on 85S in Coweta is endless. Near Palmetto/Tyrone exit . Highway is shut down. Life flight landing in previous tweet @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/JzqvfIJonB— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) November 22, 2018
We're working to get more details of the crash for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
