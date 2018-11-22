  • 3 injured in crash on I-85 SB in Coweta County

    By: Nicole Carr

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A serious crash shut down I-85 southbound in Coweta County Thursday.

    The single-vehicle crash happened just before 12 p.m. near the Palmetto/Tyrone exit.

    Three people were injured and taken to the hospital.

    Channel 2's Nicole Carr drove by the scene as a Life Flight helicopter landed on the interstate.

    The crash has cleared and all lanes have reopened but delays remain in the area.

