Seniors stranded, Atlanta senior complex faces elevator outage

ATLANTA, Ga. — People who live at a senior apartment complex in Southwest Atlanta say they’ve had to miss doctors appointments because they can’t get from the top floors. They say the elevators are out once again at Baptist Towers.

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The seniors say they feel trapped and are concerned what will happen if there is an emergency.

“To me this is housing discrimination,” Loretta Spires told Channel 2s Tom Jones.

Seniors who live on the 11th floor say their lives are on hold because they can’t get to the first floor.

“How am I supposed to live like this?” Spires asked.

The seniors, some in wheelchairs, say they’ve had to miss doctors appointments and other important events.

Steffney Lockhart says he forced himself to walk down the stairs after his brother died. Then he had to walk back up.

“When I got upstairs my whole leg swolled up here.”

Seniors at the facility say one elevator is being updated. And the other went out of service last Wednesday. They say it was repaired Monday and went right back out of service. This after they say it was out 14 days last year.

A spokesperson for National Church Residences--which operates the property-- said they have two crews working as fast possible to get the elevators back up and running.

This is the statement it sent:

National Church Residences is aware of the elevator service disruption at our Baptist Towers community. The property is currently undergoing a planned modernization of its elevator system. While one elevator was out of service for scheduled upgrades, the second elevator began experiencing an unexpected maintenance issue.

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We are actively working with our elevator service provider to address the situation as quickly as possible and restore full service.

In the interim, our onsite team is taking steps to support residents, including assisting with essential needs such as errands, grocery shopping, meal delivery, etc. Residents who require help accessing medical care or who are experiencing an emergency have been advised to contact local emergency services by calling 9-1-1.

The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priority, and we are committed to resolving this matter as quickly and safely as possible.

Channel 2s Tom Jones wanted to see what the seniors had to go through getting to the top floor and getting back down using the stairs.

He said by the time he got up to the 10th floor his legs were feeling it. When he got to the 11th floor: “You can see im out of breath,” he said.

Tom spoke to seniors who were in the stairwell as he climbed up. “It’s ain’t good. I’m telling you,” one senior said.

Others said this is not how they want to live. “I’m 80 years old. I’m climbing from the 9th floor,” one woman said.

Some seniors say they’ve had to depend on one of their able bodied neighbors to get them the necessities they need.

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