Senator Warnock and colleagues to reintroduce John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

WASHINGTON D.C. — On Tuesday, Senator Reverend Warnock and colleagues announced that they are reintroducing the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Warnock’s office said in a press release that lawmakers announced a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The reintroduction is brought on by U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and 48 of their Senate Democratic colleagues.

Warnock and others believe changes to voting laws have weakened the act.

The release said the legislation would update and restore critical safeguards of the original Voting Rights Act of 1965 that have been eroded in recent years by federal court rulings.

It is named in honor of voting rights champion and former Georgia Congressman John Lewis. Lewis is the late Georgia Congressman who championed voting rights and access.

“The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is rightfully named in honor of the late, great Congressman John Lewis. I was Congressman Lewis’ pastor, but he was my mentor and hero because he believed voting is a sacred undertaking that’s about more than a person’s voice, it’s about their humanity,” said Warnock.

They are especially concerned about discrimination in minority communities.

“That’s why this legislation is more important than ever because the fight to protect voting rights and voting access for every eligible American remains unfinished and even worse, so much of the progress Congressman Lewis fought for is being rolled back,” said Warnock.

Warnock said he is proud to reintroduce the legislation.

“I’m proud to reintroduce this legislation with Chair Durbin, and as we work to pass it into law, I look forward to building on John Lewis’ lifetime of service to honor him by protecting the sacred right to vote.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee will discuss the new bill on Mar. 12.

