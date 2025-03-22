Segway scooters recalled, handlebars could cause serious injury

WASHINGTON D.C. — Segway is recalling their Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP KickScooters due to a fall hazard and risk of serious injury.

The company says the folding mechanism can fail and cause the handlebars or stem to fold while the scooter is in use.

The Max G30LP KickScooter is gray with yellow accents and the Max G30P is black with yellow accents.

The brand name “Ninebot” appears on the foot platform and the top of the handlebars.

If you own one, you should immediately stop using it and contact Segway to receive information to determine if the folding mechanism needs adjustment and to receive a free maintenance kit.

The kit includes tools and instructions for checking and tightening the folding mechanism.

Segway has received 68 reports of folding mechanism failures, including 20 injuries to include abrasions, bruises, lacerations, and broken bones.

The scooters were sold at Best Buy, Costco, Walmart, Target, and Sam’s Club stores nationwide, as well as Segway’s website and Amazon.com from January 2020 to February 2025 for between $600 and $1,000.

Contact Segway at 800-914-6110 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at recall@segway.com, or online at https://service.segway.com/recall or www.segway.com, and click on “Recall Center” at the bottom of the page for more information.

