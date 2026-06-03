See which major artists are performing at State Farm Arena this summer

ATLANTA — The world will come to Atlanta when the FIFA World Cup kicks off later this month. And there will be plenty of activities that businesses will have in store for visitors and residents alike.

That includes State Farm Arena, which announced its summer concert lineup on Wednesday.

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“We are thrilled to have this fantastic lineup of global superstars, and welcome fans from around the world to State Farm Arena this summer,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena’s Executive Vice President of Arena Programming Trey Feazell. “As we celebrate the best of live entertainment, where music, sports and culture intersect, we’re ready to provide fans and concertgoers alike some truly unforgettable nights.”

Among the headliners, Shakira will perform two shows on June 26 and June 28. The dates are scheduled around Atlanta hosting Group Stage matches in the World Cup. Shakira is later set to perform at FIFA World Cup Final halftime show.

Ariana Grande will bring three shows of the Eternal Sunshine Tour to State Farm Arena July 6, July 8 and July 9. Her shows are days before Atlanta hosts one of the two FIFA World Cup semifinal matches.

Here’s the full Summer Kickoff Atlanta lineup. Tickets for each can be found on State Farm Arena’s website here.

June 8 and 9: Megan Moroney, The Cloud 9 Tour

June 11: A$AP Rocky, Don’t Be Dumb World Tour

June 12: Summer Walker, Still Finally Over It Tour

June 25: Alex Warren, Little Orphan Alex Live!

June 26 and 28: Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

July 2: Joji, Solaris Tour

July 6, 8 and 9: Ariana Grande, The Eternal Sunshine Tour

July 11 and 12: Tame Impala, Deadbeat Tour

July 17 and 18: J. Cole, The Fall-Off Tour

July 19: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sing A Song All Night Long Tour

July 22 - Louis Tomlinson - How Did We Get Here? World Tour

July 24 - Daniel Caesar - Son of Spergy Tour

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