A second metro Atlanta animal control facility on lockdown due to parvo virus outbreak

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A second metro Atlanta animal control facility is on lockdown because of a parvo outbreak. It’s a disease that can kill dogs and can spread easily.

“It spreads like wildfire. It’s a viral disease transferred through the feces of dogs,” said Dr. Zac Vrono of Brookhaven Animal Hospital.

“Vomiting, diarrhea especially bloody diarrhea is a sign typically in younger puppies, not eating just being super lethargic.”

In Clayton County, the virus is the reason for a full lockdown at the Jonesboro location. At the Ellenwood facility, several rooms are under parvo quarantine.

“They do the lockdowns like that because it sheds in the feces. They want to make sure the dogs that are positive aren’t shedding and any dogs that were exposed to it will show signs before leaving the shelter,” said Dr. Vrono.

At Brookhaven Animal Hospital, Vrono said this is the time of year when you will see more and more parvo cases. And it’s typically in puppies and newly adopted shelter pets who haven’t been vaccinated.

In Hall County, a similar story, their Animal Shelter Adoption Center was forced to close for nearly two weeks for an outbreak of parvovirus and distemper.

Back in Clayton County, they say the quarantine is making them “short on space.”

They’re pushing for dozens to be adopted to make room through this link.

