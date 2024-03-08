Hall Co. animal shelter closed for nearly 2 weeks after 14 dogs died from deadly virus outbreak

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia is currently closed in Hall County because of a deadly virus outbreak.

Pet adoptions are on hold for nearly two weeks as shelter officials work to stop the spread of distemper and parvovirus.

Fourteen puppies have died and 10 others remain sick.

“Most of the puppies that have passed away have had both viruses,” Michelle Cox, Vice President of Veterinary Medicine told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins. “That combo is really taxing on these little guys.”

No one is allowed inside the shelter other than authorized, trained personnel.

But our Channel 2 Action News cameras got an exclusive look inside where nearly 100 animals are being cared for.

“Because these are contagious cases, we use a blanket or a towel once and then we throw it away,” President & CEO Allison Mayfield said.

As the animals are being cared for inside, the shelter is desperate for the community’s help on the outside.

“These are just spare [towels] that I had and was going to get rid of anyway, so I figured I would just bring them over,” Melissa Reddinger said.

