SEC Championship, World Cup draw and more: It’s a packed sports weekend for Atlanta

ATLANTA — Sports fans across metro Atlanta will have plenty to talk about this weekend.

First up, FIFA will draw the groups for the 2026 World Cup on Friday and announced the full schedule on Saturday.

On Friday night, it’s time for the Georgia high school football playoffs and Kennesaw State football playing for Conference USA championship.

On Saturday, No. 3 Georgia will take on No. 9 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game kicks off LIVE on Channel 2 at 4 p.m.

Finally on Sunday, the College Football Playoff committees unveils the playoff field. Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern and Kennesaw State will also learn their bowl game destinations.

As for the pros, the Atlanta Hawks host the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and the Atlanta Falcons host the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m.

