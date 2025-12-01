SEC Championship Game 2025: Georgia vs Alabama, when is it, how to watch on Channel 2

ATLANTA — The 2025 SEC Championship Game is set as the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide meet for the fifth time for the conference title.

Here’s what to know.

WHO IS PLAYING IN THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

The Georgia Bulldogs will play in their fifth consecutive SEC Championship game. Georgia earned a spot after Texas A&M lost to Texas. The final spot in the championship came down to the Iron Bowl with the Alabama Crimson Tide holding off its rival Auburn to advance instead of Ole Miss.

Georgia and Alabama met at Sanford Stadium back in September with Crimson Tide handing the Bulldogs their only loss of the season. Alabama has won all four of the previous SEC Championship games between the programs.

The winner of this year’s SEC Championship is guaranteed a top four spot and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

If Georgia loses, its 11-1 regular season record should still be enough to get them a home playoff game. If Alabama loses, that would be the Tide’s third loss, which would hurt the team’s playoff chances.

But the College Football Playoff committee hasn’t kept Georgia and Alabama out of its top 10 all season, so it’s still possible for both teams to make it.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

The SEC Championship Game is Saturday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. The game will be held once again at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The stadium will not only host the SEC Championship game, but also the Peach Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Jan. 9.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

The championship game will close out the second SEC on ABC season. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. You can watch it live on Channel 2.

Our special coverage of the SEC Championship Game begins at 11 a.m. with an all-new GameDay on 2.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein will be joined by GameDay Insider Brandon Boykin for an all-new SEC GameDay on 2 following the ACC Championship Game in primetime.

WHERE CAN I FIND SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME TICKETS

The SEC Championship Game is sold out, but verified resale tickets can be found online here starting around $250. If you use third party sites, make sure the tickets are valid.

All tickets will be digital for the game. Each ticket will have a unique barcode, so screenshots won’t get in you. SEC is warning fans to be aware of counterfeit tickets and should use the SEC Ticket Exchange to purchase verified tickets.

Where will each team sit? The sidelines are no longer determined by East and West divisions. Instead, the first team to clinch will be assigned the south sideline.

Georgia will be on the south bench and sideline with the west end zone. Alabama will be on the north bench and sideline with the east end zone. The Crimson Tide will be the home team.

Click here to learn more about SEC ticket policies.

